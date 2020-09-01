One Of Chadwick Boseman’s Best Movies Is Heading Back To 740 Theaters

Both Hollywood and the actor’s fans are still mourning the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman after his recent passing at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. Tributes have been pouring out for days now and Black Panther has, of course, seen a huge surge in popularity as everyone rushes to revisit the career-defining role of an incredibly talented individual.

But Black Panther was far from Boseman’s only notable film. Indeed, the actor delivered many terrific performances that won him much acclaim, and deservedly so. Perhaps one of his best, though, was as Jackie Robinson in 42. An excellent movie all around, Boseman shines as the iconic sports legend and now, to honor the actor, it’s headed back to theaters this weekend.

Deadline reports that 42 will be booked at 740 locations across the nation starting Thursday, with AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, Marcus, Harkins and others all showing the pic. And if you’ve never seen it, now’s the perfect time to catch it on the big screen.

Simply put, Boseman is incredible in the lead, embodying the larger-than-life baseball player with an energetic and authentic naturalism. It’s a joy to watch him throughout and even when the movie itself stumbles a bit, Boseman is never less than spectacular.

It’s great to see 42 heading back to theaters this weekend in honor of the beloved actor and you can bet that even despite what’s going on in the world right now with the pandemic, tons of people will be heading out to catch it and relive one of Chadwick Boseman‘s best performances, reminding themselves of what a tremendous talent he was in the process.