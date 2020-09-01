Michael B. Jordan Breaks The Silence On Chadwick Boseman’s Death With Powerful Tribute

Almost immediately after Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last weekend after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer, beautiful tributes began pouring out onto the web. From those who knew him well – like Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Kevin Feige, Brie Larson and Ryan Coogler – to those who never worked with him directly but had much respect and admiration for the man – like Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds – everyone had heartfelt words to share about the beloved actor.

And now, Boseman’s Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in the film, has taken to Instagram to share a touching and powerful tribute of his own. Along with some photos of the two of them (which you can see in the gallery down below), Jordan also offered up some kind and emotional words about his dear friend, talking about how much he impacted his life and the legacy he leaves behind.

Here’s his post in full:

I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.

Of course, Jordan’s message echoes what many who knew Boseman well have said and as more and more of these tributes surface, it’s becoming abundantly clear that the actor was very respected and admired by many in the industry, viewed as a role model who inspired tons of people around the world. And the impact of his loss will be felt for a long time to come.

Fans can at least take comfort in the fact that they have a couple more performances from the Black Panther star to look forward to, with the actor said to have completed his roles in Marvel’s animated Disney Plus series What If…? as well as Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom before his death.

RIP Chadwick Boseman, you will be missed.