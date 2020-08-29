Marvel Studios And Kevin Feige Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

As you’ve surely heard by now, actor Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away earlier tonight at the age of 43. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news just hours ago, revealing that he had been battling colon cancer for several years. Given that he never made his diagnosis public, and continued to work steadily almost right up until his death, it came as a huge shock to everyone to learn that he had passed, and the internet is currently mourning the tremendous loss.

Already, tons of colleagues and notable figures in the industry have paid tribute to the incredibly talented actor and now, both Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige have weighed in with some thoughts of their own – which you can see for yourself via the tweets down below.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

Kevin Feige statement pic.twitter.com/gmO6v4DjaB — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) August 29, 2020

While it might have been Marvel – and the MCU – that made Chadwick Boseman a household name and rocketed him to the top of the Hollywood A-list, the actor was much more than just our Black Panther. Indeed, he had a very accomplished career, spanning a whole host of different roles. And if you want a taste of his talents, just check out movies like 42, Da 5 Bloods or Get On Up.

No matter what project Boseman found himself in, though, he always delivered solid work and had a very bright future ahead of him, with numerous projects lined up. Including, of course, Black Panther 2. Which only makes this news all the more tragic and devastating, as he had so much more to bring us.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chadwick Boseman‘s family and friends at this difficult time, and he will be dearly missed.