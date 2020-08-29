Chadwick Boseman’s Family Issues Statement On His Death

Earlier tonight, we received some absolutely heartbreaking news. Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a four year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

Obviously, this came as a shock to everyone, as the actor kept his diagnosis a secret and away from the public, with not many people knowing about it aside from those closest to him. The story is still developing and details continue to roll in, but Boseman’s family has now issued an official statement on his passing on Twitter, and you can check it out below along with the photo that was shared of him.

Of course, Chadwick Boseman was more than just the MCU’s Black Panther. He was a tremendous actor who gave a whole host of terrific performances and arguably, his career had just really begun to take off in the past 5 years or so following excellent work in films like 42 and Get On Up, which led to his Marvel role.

Speaking of which, a lot of people have already begun asking what the studio is going to do with Black Panther 2 now, considering that it’s currently in pre-production and was set to see Boseman return as the titular hero. Obviously, there’s no word yet on how they’ll handle the character moving forward, but given how beloved the actor was in the role, it’s certainly a tricky position that Marvel now find themselves in.

No matter what they decide to do, Boseman will always be remembered fondly not only by Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, but by the entire industry and moviegoers in general as he always delivered exceptional performances no matter what he was in and still had so much more to bring us in his career.

RIP Chadwick Boseman, you will be missed.