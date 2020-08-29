Ryan Reynolds Mourns Chadwick Boseman’s Death, Says It’s A Brutal Loss

The world was rocked yesterday by the news that Chadwick Boseman had passed away at the age of 43 after a four year battle with colon cancer, which he had kept private and out of the public eye.

While his legacy will always live on thanks to his instantly-iconic role as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he also tackled a whole lot of challenging parts as real-life icons throughout his career. For instance, Boseman scored rave reviews for playing Jackie Robinson in biopic 42 and also legendary musician James Brown in Get On Up. Not to mention his role as lawyer and civil rights activist Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. All of which are excellent films, might we add.

Of course, social media is currently being flooded with messages from people paying tribute and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has now weighed in with the tweet below, calling Boseman’s death a “brutal loss.”

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman's Family Issues Statement On His Death 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Chadwick Boseman was without a doubt one of the fastest-rising talents of his generation and was taken from us far too soon. And as the tributes continue to pour in, with many people sharing memories and stories about the actor, it’s becoming clear that he was incredibly well-respected and well-liked within the industry, and touched a lot of lives in meaningful ways.

Indeed, from Mark Ruffalo to Brie Larson and even Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige, everyone has been posting tributes to the Black Panther star as his death continues to leave us all in a state of shock. And no doubt the kind words will keep on rolling in as folks start to process what’s happened and begin to mourn.

RIP Chadwick Boseman, you will be missed greatly.