The Internet Mourns The Loss Of Chadwick Boseman

The world was plunged into shock yesterday by the news that Chadwick Boseman had passed away at the age of just 43, having privately been battling colon cancer for the last four years. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the industry as folks mourn the loss of one of the most charismatic and talented actors in the business.

While Boseman’s legacy will always endure thanks to his instantly-iconic role as T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Black Panther transcending the comic book genre to become a genuine cultural phenomenon that looks set to leave a lasting impact on how Hollywood approaches their superhero movies in terms of diversity and representation, he was also known for taking on challenging parts as real-life icons.

Boseman won rave reviews for playing important figures, first gaining major recognition for Jackie Robinson biopic 42 before going on to star as legendary musician James Brown in Get on Up and lawyer and civil rights activist Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. He’d even moved into a producing role with his most recent effort 21 Bridges and was gearing up for blockbuster sequel Black Panther II, which made the announcement of his death come that much more out of nowhere.

There was widespread concern from fans about his health earlier this year when a video revealed Boseman had lost a severe amount of weight, and their worst fears have sadly been confirmed. Social media was flooded with messages from people paying their respects, and you can check out some of the poignant tributes below.

You left to early @chadwickboseman Rest In Peace king.#WakandaForever — Nos (@IbNosHCS) August 29, 2020

This just goes to show…sometimes we never know the story behind the scenes. What someone else sacrifices to give the best of themselves. We take these things for granted. Thank you Mr. Chadwick Boseman https://t.co/gDyYWzXNAH — dees'joy (@deesjoy1) August 29, 2020

Terrible news this morning about Chadwick Boseman, he was a kind soul with a good heart 💔 — Georgie Rose Reads 📚/Rosie Cotton (@georgierreads) August 29, 2020

Just heard the news

Someone should tell me this ain't real

😭😢😭😭😭

RIP Chadwick Boseman 👼

A Fallen Legend…..😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lfUUw9HC4h — 𝙄𝙂𝘽𝙊 𝘽𝙊𝙔 ⚜ (@Igbo_Boyy) August 29, 2020

#RIPChadBoseman #RIPBlackPanther I’m so shocked to hear this sad news this morning on the radio 💔💔💔😫😫😫😭😭😭 such a talented actor taken away from us too soon @Marvel #MCU #MarvelFamily @chadwickboseman 🙏 send my condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/U10QyRgn0W — Loony_Champions_25_YNWA_🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@Loon28_DC) August 29, 2020

Just woke up to the news about Chadwick Boseman … man Such an inspiring vessel he was. Truly gifted and rooted in purpose.

The losses this year alone have been insurmountable, but we will persevere y’all. We must. — Jane Baldwin ♈ (@NitaB_rich) August 29, 2020

"In my culture, death is not the end.." #ChadwickBoseman — Hermione öğretmen oluyor (@hufflepufvarisi) August 29, 2020

He was so such an inspiring and amazing person. Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman💔 pic.twitter.com/hcZU5wBPFz — best of karen fukuhara (@badpostskaren) August 29, 2020

This video of Chadwick Boseman will inspire you positively.

Rest in peace #Wakanda4Ever #ChadwickBoseman ⛱ pic.twitter.com/7kBUu81u55 — °°ᴬᵈᵃᵐᶻ°°💯 (@Philz_adamz) August 29, 2020

Rest in Power, Wakanda Forever ❤ — BarbzLibrary (@BarbzLibrary) August 29, 2020

‘This Video of Chadwick Boseman talking about exchanging letters with children battling with terminal cancer and how they want to watch black panther before they die will leave you in tears Loudly crying face’ Rest in peace Broken heart

Wakanda forever#chadwick #ChadwickForeve pic.twitter.com/T01zsVcJiw — Moses Tosh (@tosh_moses) August 29, 2020

Rest in peace Chadwick Boseman, you have inspired many, myself included, and we will be forever grateful. I hope you have found peace and know that we will always miss you ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WEERu793Ln — dousy⁷|BTS lockdown| (@tinyowl_KB) August 29, 2020

What more can be added to the chorus of mourning for #ChadwickBoseman? He achieved so much whilst still early in his career and had not yet reached his potential. All this time, while enjoying the fruits of his success he was living with this cloud. It’s a deeply upsetting loss. — Dave Holloway (@DaveMedlo) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman‘s incredible drive to not only continue working but deliver the best performances of his career while privately dealing with the effects of colon cancer stands as a testament to his determination, and the industry tragically finds itself mourning a phenomenal talent that was taken far too soon.