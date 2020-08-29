Home / movies

The Internet Mourns The Loss Of Chadwick Boseman

The world was plunged into shock yesterday by the news that Chadwick Boseman had passed away at the age of just 43, having privately been battling colon cancer for the last four years. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the industry as folks mourn the loss of one of the most charismatic and talented actors in the business.

While Boseman’s legacy will always endure thanks to his instantly-iconic role as T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Black Panther transcending the comic book genre to become a genuine cultural phenomenon that looks set to leave a lasting impact on how Hollywood approaches their superhero movies in terms of diversity and representation, he was also known for taking on challenging parts as real-life icons.

Boseman won rave reviews for playing important figures, first gaining major recognition for Jackie Robinson biopic 42 before going on to star as legendary musician James Brown in Get on Up and lawyer and civil rights activist Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. He’d even moved into a producing role with his most recent effort 21 Bridges and was gearing up for blockbuster sequel Black Panther II, which made the announcement of his death come that much more out of nowhere.

There was widespread concern from fans about his health earlier this year when a video revealed Boseman had lost a severe amount of weight, and their worst fears have sadly been confirmed. Social media was flooded with messages from people paying their respects, and you can check out some of the poignant tributes below.

Chadwick Boseman's Family Issues Statement On His Death
Chadwick Boseman‘s incredible drive to not only continue working but deliver the best performances of his career while privately dealing with the effects of colon cancer stands as a testament to his determination, and the industry tragically finds itself mourning a phenomenal talent that was taken far too soon.

