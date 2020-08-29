MCU Star Mark Ruffalo Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

The shocking news of Chadwick Boseman‘s death has hit everyone pretty hard. The Black Panther actor was one of the most well-liked and respected performers in the business, lighting up the screen in both blockbuster and indie pictures and becoming an icon to a generation of young moviegoers. To learn that he’s been battling cancer for four years while still staying in top physical shape for his superhero appearances is simply astonishing.

Since the sad news broke, his friends and colleagues have begun making tributes to him on social media. A particularly touching message came from his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo, who tweeted the following:

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

The pair seem to have been friendly on set as in 2017 Boseman posted a picture from behind the scenes on Avengers: Infinity War showing him and Ruffalo smiling together, captioned: “Can’t thank this guy and you all enough for all of the #BlackPanther love. Immensely grateful!”

Another heartfelt tribute came via the official Marvel Studios account, who said: “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also released a message, in which he described the loss as “absolutely devastating” and that everyone at the studio “deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

If you’re looking for a Chadwick Boseman movie to watch today in tribute to him, Black Panther is the obvious choice. However, if you’ve seen that film many times already, I’d highly recommend Da 5 Bloods on Netflix, 21 Bridges or 42. He’s also very impressive in somewhat underrated James Brown biopic Get on Up, so be sure to check that out if you want to see how amazing a singer and dancer he was.

RIP Chadwick Boseman, we’ve been robbed of an incredible talent.