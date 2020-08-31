Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With Heartfelt Message

Since Chadwick Boseman‘s tragic death over the weekend, tributes and messages have been pouring onto social media from Hollywood stars and fans from around the globe. Many of the Black Panther actor’s Marvel colleagues have paid their respects, including Hulk star Mark Ruffalo and Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson.

Other superhero icons have also reacted to the shocking and heartbreaking news, including Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds, who called Boseman’s death “a brutal loss.” Likewise, Dwayne Johnson is another comic book movie star from another franchise who sent out his condolences after the news broke. The Rock retweeted Boseman’s family’s statement on his death, which was shared through the late actor’s account, and offered a few of his own words.

“Hard to hear about this. Rest in love, brother,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family.”

The family’s statement revealed that Boseman had been privately suffering from colon cancer for the past four years, though he continued to work throughout this period, filming a total of seven movies since his diagnosis. “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the statement says. The tweet has been liked 7.4 million times at the time of writing, with Twitter declaring it the most liked tweet in the website’s history.

Captain America star Chris Evans has also reacted to Boseman’s loss, describing his co-star and friend as “a true original” and that he was “absolutely devastated” to learn of his death. Meanwhile, Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. likewise honored Boseman, praising his real-life “heroism” and saying that he’ll “remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game…”

RIP Chadwick Boseman, you will be missed greatly.