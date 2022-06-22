Get that girl some ChapStick: Fan spots Wanda’s roughest moment in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has hit the streaming service Disney Plus, fans are scrutinizing every innocuous detail of the film, including the apparently unmoisturized lips of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff during one of her darkest moments.
The scene in question occurs near the end of the movie when Wanda, having become the evil Scarlet Witch due to the curse of the Darkhold book, heartbreakingly realizes the children she’s obsessed with reuniting with are terrified of her.
“[O]ne detail i was not expecting to notice from watching in a theater vs now was wanda cracked dry ass lips in this like damn you can magic an apple orchard but not some burt’s bees? she was fr at her lowest omg….” one fan wrote.
The Twitter user also implied it may have been Wanda’s bad breath that caused the children to back away from her, rather than her decidedly evil vibes.
The fan also speculated it looked like Wanda had not showered in some time, something rather odd for a witch who can conjure almost anything, such as an expansive apple orchard.
Another fan took the opportunity of Wanda’s hygiene being held under a microscope to discuss her status as an antagonist v protagonist. While she killed countless people in the film, she was also possessed by an evil book and unimaginable grief. All of this begs the question: will she eventually return as part of the Avengers? Or is she gone for good?
