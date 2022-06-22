Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has hit the streaming service Disney Plus, fans are scrutinizing every innocuous detail of the film, including the apparently unmoisturized lips of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff during one of her darkest moments.

The scene in question occurs near the end of the movie when Wanda, having become the evil Scarlet Witch due to the curse of the Darkhold book, heartbreakingly realizes the children she’s obsessed with reuniting with are terrified of her.

“[O]ne detail i was not expecting to notice from watching in a theater vs now was wanda cracked dry ass lips in this like damn you can magic an apple orchard but not some burt’s bees? she was fr at her lowest omg….” one fan wrote.

one detail i was not expecting to notice from watching in a theater vs now was wanda cracked dry ass lips in this like damn you can magic an apple orchard but not some burt’s bees? she was fr at her lowest omg…. pic.twitter.com/wfnWdMnC1u — ceo of wandas hands (@WanderMaximoff) June 22, 2022

The Twitter user also implied it may have been Wanda’s bad breath that caused the children to back away from her, rather than her decidedly evil vibes.

all in they face too BACK UP NO WONDER THEY’RE SCARED!! breath all types of hot pic.twitter.com/LHyNQ0mhae — ceo of wandas hands (@WanderMaximoff) June 22, 2022

The fan also speculated it looked like Wanda had not showered in some time, something rather odd for a witch who can conjure almost anything, such as an expansive apple orchard.

the way this reminds me of oomf saying wanda don’t take showers and i said she can just magically clean herself but i guess not. just stinky — ceo of wandas hands (@WanderMaximoff) June 22, 2022

Another fan took the opportunity of Wanda’s hygiene being held under a microscope to discuss her status as an antagonist v protagonist. While she killed countless people in the film, she was also possessed by an evil book and unimaginable grief. All of this begs the question: will she eventually return as part of the Avengers? Or is she gone for good?

What Wanda did is unforgivable but you can understand her motivation for it. This woman was truly hurt and she had everyone she loved ripped away from her. I don’t think she’s dead though but just needs some time to grieve. — Kayla Battle (@KaylaBa31491300) June 22, 2022

Stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney Plus now.