Charlie Cox admits he has no idea what ‘trending’ means

Long before Spider-Man: No Way Home’s release in Dec. 2021, rumors had been afloat that Charlie Cox was all set to become a part of the MCU by reprising his role as Daredevil in the film. Even after the film’s release, the actor remained the topic of hot debate amongst netizens, such that he was and still is often “trending.” But Cox has no idea what the term means!

The Stardust star recently sat down for a chat with ComicBook and addressed the hype around Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor, who is not on any social media handles, admitted that he has no clue how to work out what being a “trending” celebrity means.

“It’s so funny. I don’t, God, I’m going to really reveal my ignorance here. I don’t really know what that means and it’s interesting because if someone says you’re trending, maybe I’m doing it wrong, I need to learn. If you then type in trending and then my name, there’s no list. Well, I can’t find a list or there are like multiple lists because there can be the UK or entertainment. Basically, what I’m saying is when someone says you’re trending, I’m like, “What does that mean? Where? How? Where? When? What does it look?” It’s funny because I guess it’s just a lot of people are searching for you.”

Official 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' merch features Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

As for his reign on Twitter as a recurring trending topic, Cox revealed that he prefers to “stay away.” He agreed that he is a “technophobe” who isn’t well-versed in how Twitter and other such handles work.

“As you can obviously tell, I kind of stay away from it because I recognize what a hole it can be. I’ve seen what it can do. Even with just in news, you can just lose hours just refreshing with everything that’s going on with Russia and Ukraine right now. It’s like you can lose hours just refreshing and refreshing.”

Though Charlie Cox is blissfully unaware of the online world, he continues to spark conversations amongst fans who are either still unable to get over his “I’m a really good lawyer” line in Spider-Man 3 or are busy theorizing his future in the MCU.