Charlie Cox teases that he knows ‘something’ about his MCU return

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t the sort of franchise to give fans exactly what they want after years of demands and campaigning, only to relegate the subject of said campaign to a one-scene cameo and then call it a day.

With that in mind, the hype levels surrounding Charlie Cox‘s canonical debut as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home have only increased since the movie landed in December, especially when the actor admitted that the next decade of his life could be spent playing in Kevin Feige’s sandbox.

The majority of speculation is pointed firmly in the direction of Disney Plus series Echo, which could theoretically lead to a renewal of hostilities with Netflix arch-nemesis Vincent D’Onofrio, but Cox wouldn’t even come close to giving the game away when chatting to the Radio Times.

“I know something. I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else.”

A solo project has also been mooted, but we’re very curious to see what happens once the Netflix shows migrate over to the Mouse House’s streaming service next month, and whether they’ll be embraced as continuity or shuffled over to the Marvel Legacy collection with Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four.

If it’s the latter, then Daredevil’s soft reboot within the context of the MCU will have been confirmed by default, but fans won’t care knowing they’ve got Cox back in the fold.