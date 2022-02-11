As far as we can tell, neither Charlie Cox or Vincent D’Onofrio are officially under contract with Marvel Studios, but now that the former Netflix residents have made their respective triumphant returns to the franchise, it’s only a matter of time before we find out what comes next for the pair of fan favorites.

Cox said recently that Spider-Man: No Way Home could realistically serve as the catalyst for the next ten years of his career, while D’Onofrio hasn’t been shy in letting it be known that he wants his surprise comeback in Hawkeye to mark just the beginning of Kingpin’s rule over the New York City underworld.

Disney Plus series Echo has been pinpointed as the potential destination for the rematch we’ve all been waiting years to see, and while he didn’t go so far as to put any eggs in one particular basket, Cox did admit to The Hollywood Reporter that he’s operating under the assumption Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk will cross paths again.

“Look, I don’t have any idea what anyone’s plans are at this stage, but I presume there’s more for us to do. I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor. We have to start every conversation with, ‘What do you know?’ because you have to be careful. It’s really exciting.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is famed for giving the fanbase exactly what it wants nine times out of ten, so you’d have to imagine Kevin Feige knows exactly what’s coming down the pipeline for Daredevil and Kingpin, even if he hasn’t shared it with the actual talent as of yet.