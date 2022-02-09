Charlie Cox says the MCU could be ‘the next 10 years of his life’

Now that he’s officially been welcomed into the canonical Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been dreaming up all sorts of scenarios for Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

The most notable is a rematch against arch-nemesis Wilson Fisk, with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin being revealed as the big bad of Disney Plus series Hawkeye, right before his opposite number popped up for a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor never hid the fact he wanted to keep playing the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, and there are innumerable opportunities for him to continue doing exactly that across both the big and small screens. In a recent interview with HeyUGuys, Cox admitted that if all goes to plan, he could be sticking around the MCU for a decade.

“I think at this point, I expect to be involved in some capacity. Otherwise, it would be a bit of a weird one-scene moment. I don’t know much, I know a little, and what I do know I’m very excited about…there’s a chance it could be the next ten years of my life.”

D’Onofrio revealed that he isn’t under contract with Marvel Studios, despite everyone expecting Kingpin to show up in the not too distant future, so Cox is presumably in the same boat. Like he said, there’s no way Kevin Feige would sign him up for a single scene in No Way Home without having further plans in store, because everybody knows the trajectory of the MCU is mapped out years in advance.