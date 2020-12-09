Charlie Cox Reportedly Signed On For Spider-Man 3 As Daredevil

Folks firmly of the belief that Spider-Man 3‘s cast couldn’t get any better might want to sit down for this one.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, trusted sources have revealed that actor Charlie Cox, who played Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Netflix’s now-defunct series, is on board to appear in next year’s web-slinging sequel, which We Got This Covered first told you was likely to happen last year. The news comes not long after a 2-year no-use clause put in place by the aforementioned streaming platform, which prevented the character’s appearance in any other media, expired, conveniently making the rumored crossover possible.

Unfortunately, little else beyond that described above is known, so it remains to be seen, assuming the leaks are true, what narrative role Daredevil will play and, for that matter, if he’ll even be from Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland’s version, that is) universe.

We now know without a shadow of doubt, after all, that the wall-crawler’s third outing will involve reality-warping shenanigans, with Kirsten Dunst, Alfred Molina and Emma Stone all confirmed to be reprising their roles as Mary Jane Watson, Dr. Otto Octavius and Gwen Stacy, respectively. What’s more, Andrew Garfield’s name has also been attached to the project as an alternate version of Peter Parker, with Tobey Maguire expected to follow suit shortly.

A mash-up of epic proportions is on the cards, then, and we can’t wait to see how all of these threads come together. We expect Spider-Man 3‘s existing ensemble cast to grow even further in the weeks and months ahead, but in the meantime, let us know what you make of Daredevil’s rumored return in the usual place below!