Charlie Cox says Ben Affleck’s Daredevil costume sucked

Fans don’t have a lot of love for Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, and neither does the actor himself, who hasn’t exactly been shy in admitting his first time playing a nocturnal superhero who loves dwelling in the shadows didn’t turn out the way he’d intended.

The Director’s Cut of Mark Steven Johnson’s comic book adaptation was vastly superior to the theatrical edition, but that’s not really saying all that much, if we’re being honest. It may have taken another decade and change, but we finally got the Man Without Fear we always wanted when Charlie Cox debuted as Matt Murdock on Netflix.

To be fair, Cox’s own costume came in for a little bit of criticism before audiences had grown accustomed to his armored vigilante getup, but the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe returnee didn’t hold back when asked at the recent Middle East Film and Comic-Con for his thoughts on his predecessor’s aesthetic value.

“I hadn’t seen it before I got the role. I watched it when I got the role and, to be fair… I think Ben Affleck does a really good Matt Murdock, I like his Matt Murdock… I don’t love the movie… I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused. They had everyone in that movie, they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy. It was saturated and it’s two hours. So that was part of that problem. And the suit sucks!”

Now that he’s been welcomed back into the multi-billion dollar bosom of the MCU, the chances are exceedingly high that Cox’s Daredevil will be getting a new set of duds the next time we see him, which is always one of the things about any Marvel Studios project people love to debate the most.