Marvel Studios filing could hint towards a ‘Daredevil’ solo project

Everything Marvel Studios does is dissected and analyzed to within an inch of its life, and things have long since reached the stage where even the innocuous registration of an LLC production company is more than enough to generate fervent debate and spring countless online sleuths into action.

To be fair, it has yielded results in the past, with the registration of Infinity Productions III offering the first roundabout confirmation we had that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was starting to pick up steam, while Oakhaven Productions ended up tying directly into WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness, as had been predicted.

The latest one could be the biggest yet if it pans out, though, after Murphy’s Multiverse uncovered evidence regarding the newly-founded Blind Faith Productions. As chance would have it, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is not just blind and a man of faith, but he’s also part of the MCU fabric once more having made his grand return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Echo has long been touted as the actor’s next guest appearance given his live-action and comic book connections to both Kingpin and Maya Lopez, while those She-Hulk rumors have never really gone away, either. Cox is relishing in being able to open up on his comeback in No Way Home, and while he’s hinted that he knows what’s coming next, we haven’t come close to a confirmation or denial about the who, what, when, where, and why.

Of course, it could all be a red herring on Marvel’s part, but the prior evidence is definitely enough to get people talking.