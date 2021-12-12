Daredevil could sport a comic-accurate look if he shows up in ‘She-Hulk’

Even before Kevin Feige confirmed that Charlie Cox will play Daredevil if and when the former Netflix favorite returns to the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’d gotten used to rumors cropping up on an almost weekly basis regarding the return of the vigilante to our screens.

Throughout all of the scuttlebutt positing standalone feature films, a fourth season of his solo show or a brand new and completely rebooted episodic adventure, all of which flitted between being PG-13 or R-rated depending on where you heard it, a pair of hypothetical scenarios cropped up more often than the rest.

The first was that Cox’s Matt Murdock would lend support in Hawkeye spinoff series Echo, and the second repeatedly touted that the superpowered lawyer was going to appear in She-Hulk. While that hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, insider KC Walsh did claim that should Daredevil suit up in Jennifer Walters’ show, he’ll be sporting more comic-accurate duds.

“A lot of cameos, the biggest one, again, I don’t think this is spoiling anything if you’ve already been on the internet, but Daredevil is definitely showing up in costume, in the yellow digs, so that’ll be nice.”

She-Hulk is set to feature singing, dancing and fourth wall breaks aimed at Kevin Feige, so a yellow-suited crimefighter would hardly disrupt the tone of the piece. However, it remains uncorroborated for now, but we might be getting an answer in the near future should Daredevil make that widely-expected Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo next week.