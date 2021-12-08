She-Hulk premieres on Disney Plus sometime in 2022, but try not to get too angry and focus on the steady stream of news about the series. Most recently, news has trickled out about She-Hulk breaking the 4th wall, much like the Deadpool films, and whilst it will be a new form of comedic timing for a Disney Plus show, fans are already excitedly waiting for more news.

And now Tatiana Maslany, who plays the titular character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, teased that she will be singing some numbers during the half-hour comedy episodes.

Appearing on a recent episode of the podcast Scott Hasn’t Seen, Maslany revealed that she’s singing two numbers in She-Hulk One is Madonna’s “Fever,” and the other is pretty on-brand for the character, “Yeah. I [also] do ‘It Aint Easy Being Green.'”

Whilst there is no confirmed date for the series, it is already going down to be one of Marvel’s more interesting Disney Plus shows. So while we wait for She-Hulk‘s musical numbers, fans will just have to wait to see if there’s a full musical episode on the horizon.