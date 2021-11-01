Charlie Cox Rumored As Different Version Of Daredevil In She-Hulk

We still don’t know with 100% certainly if Charlie Cox will be making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but a lot of fans are going to be pissed if he doesn’t, even though the actor has stressed numerous times that he isn’t in the movie.

Of course, nobody believes anyone who denies that they’re in an MCU project, with the rumor mill heavily speculating that Cox will follow up his reintroduction to the mythology in short order via guest appearance in Disney Plus series She-Hulk, which would at least make sense from an in-canon perspective given Matt Murdock’s day job.

However, a new leak from the moderator team at r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers claims that it won’t be the Netflix version of the character, but a brand new Daredevil that doesn’t have any direct ties to his three-season run of episodic adventures. The introduction of the multiverse led to much speculation that we’d be getting the same guy we first met on a rival streaming service, but that doesn’t seem to be the case according to the latest chatter.

We still need Cox to be confirmed for She-Hulk, though, but we’re expecting that to be cleared up relatively soon after Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December, when we’ll know if he’s really back or not.