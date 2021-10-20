Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Addresses Spider-Man: No Way Home Rumors

Daredevil’s Charlie Cox is now addressing the speculation first ignited by rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home about Matt Murdock making a potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to SiriusXM‘s Jessica Shaw, Cox explained that he thinks the character’s return would likely parallel the way heroes are constantly reimagined in comic books themselves.

“What happens in the comics is a writer and an artist will team up for a run of a comic. And so they’ll do 10 issues, 20 issues, I don’t know what the typical number is. And then there’s kind of a reimagining, and sometimes the storyline continues, and sometimes they start again, or go back in time, they do different things and they’ll reimagine that character. So, if there was to be an opportunity for me to come back as Daredevil, whatever that would look like, I imagine it would be a reimagining of the character and the show. If they choose me to do it, there’s going to be some elements of that are of course the same,” Cox told SiriusXM.

Cox went on to say that he isn’t sure whether he would ultimately be chosen for Daredevil’s MCU debut, or if another actor would helm the role and essentially reboot it all over again. In addition, he said he hopes whatever the MCU chooses to do doesn’t taint the legacy of the critical high watermark left by Netflix’s Daredevil‘s third season.

