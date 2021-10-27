Charlie Cox’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene Reportedly Revealed

Since before we even knew about Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe, and predating all the rumors about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox has been linked to Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the incoming threequel believed to mark his grand return to the MCU following Netflix canceling Daredevil in 2018. It’s one of the many open secrets about the movie which is set to be one fan-pleasing cinematic event.

With so much going on in the film, though, we’re not expecting Cox to have a lot of screentime. In fact, all reports have indicated that he’s only popping up for a cameo in his civilian guise as Matt Murdock, Attorney-At-Law. And, according to the latest intel, we may now know exactly how he’ll factor into things. Warning: if accurate, the following paragraph could contain big spoilers.

Giant Freakin Robot has shared a breakdown of Cox’s No Way Home that they say has been supplied by reliable sources. The short sequence allegedly sees Murdock telling Tom Holland’s Peter Parker that he is now legally in the clear — referring to Mysterio framing him for his death at the end of Far From Home — though Happy Hogan may still have some legal troubles ahead. Peter thanks Matt and tells him he’s a good lawyer. A brick is then thrown at the pair, but Murdock — using his superhuman reflexes — catches it. “I’m a very good lawyer,” he quips.

So there you go. Feel free to take this with a pinch of salt, but it’s fair to say this feels like the sort of cameo we’re expecting. The “very good lawyer” punchline would be a neat way of alluding to his status as Daredevil without getting too heavy-handed with it and teasing more from the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to come later down the line. The brick is presumably thrown by one of the many Spidey-haters out there, which is what leads Peter to seek out Doctor Strange. That means Cox’s cameo may occur relatively soon into the film.

Spidey and Daredevil’s first meeting in the MCU reaches us when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on Dec. 17.