Production details revealed for ‘Agatha: House of Harkness’

Such is the unstoppable nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it hasn’t even been a year since WandaVision kicked off the franchise’s episodic expansion, but two of the first five Disney Plus streaming exclusives already have spinoffs in the works.

Fans are desperate to see Echo after Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez made a huge impact in Hawkeye, but the hype is even higher for Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha: House of Harkness, which was the most-liked MCU reveal from the superhero saga’s raft of Disney Plus day announcements.

New WandaVision Images Tease The Classic Sitcom Influence 1 of 8

Click to skip













Click to zoom

Having been robbed of an Emmy and snubbed by the Golden Globes, audiences will find a solo series following everyone’s favorite mischievous witch to be a more than suitable compromise, and some production details have now emerged. As per The Cosmic Circus, the LLC founded to oversee House of Harkness is Oakhaven Productions, which has some intriguing comic book ties.

Production will take place in Marvel’s usual home base of Georgia, and cameras could begin rolling in October of this year, which puts Agatha: House of Harkness in with a shot at a late 2023 debut, if not early 2024. Hahn was a fantastic addition to the MCU in WandaVision, and we can’t wait to see what she brings to the table when she takes center stage.