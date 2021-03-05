Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Officially Entered Pre-Production

There’ve been a couple of minor setbacks along the way, most notably director James Gunn being fired after offensive tweets from a decade ago resurfaced, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been back on track for a while now, with the third outing for the titular band of cosmic misfits expected to arrive at some point in 2023.

By the time the threequel gets here, six years will have passed since we last saw Star-Lord and the gang headline their own movie, so expectations will inevitably be through the roof, especially when Gunn has reaffirmed on many occasions that Vol. 3 will mark his final involvement with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, although there’s every chance it could continue with someone else at the helm.

The Holiday Special was confirmed to land on Disney Plus during 2023’s festive season, and with the shoot for the streaming exclusive built into the schedule of Vol. 3‘s production, it stands to reason that the movie itself will arrive several months prior. In fact, based on a new LLC that’s just been registered, it looks as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster has finally entered pre-production.

All of the studio’s standalone films are registered as an LLC first, and after the first two installments were dubbed Infinity Productions I and Infinity Productions II, a new report has revealed that Infinity Productions III has been created. Of course, James Gunn still needs to hit the promotional circuit for The Suicide Squad and wrap up production on John Cena’s HBO Max spinoff Peacemaker before he can dive headfirst into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but with pre-production starting to ramp up, the hotly-anticipated project should be in front of cameras long before the end of the year.