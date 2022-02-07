Charlie Cox says he wants to do ‘loads more’ as the MCU’s Daredevil

Fans were going wild for almost the entirety of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the biggest cheer to erupt in theaters that didn’t involve either Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, or Andrew Garfield came when Charlie Cox made his long-awaited big screen debut as Matt Murdock.

While he was only in the movie for a minute or so, that was more than enough to send the internet into meltdown by confirming Netflix’s former Daredevil was back and part of official Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity.

Naturally, the internet has been in a state of perpetual overdrive since then, spouting out all sorts of rumors as to when and where the Man Without Fear will show up next, but so far Cox hasn’t been confirmed for anything.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing him as soon as She-Hulk or Hawkeye spinoff Echo, two projects he’s been regularly linked with, especially after the actor admitted in an interview with Supanova that he’s hoping to show up around the MCU as often as possible.

“I don’t know what their plans are, but yes, my hope is that I get to do as much as I’m allowed to do, and to be involved. And it’d be really fun. The one thing that being in the MCU allows [things] that we couldn’t really do with the Netflix stuff, is that I can now interact with other MCU characters. So, that would be really cool. Crossovers is the thing I would like to do next. I don’t know what that looks like, and I don’t know what they’re planning and all that kind of stuff. But there are some really interesting stories there that I’d love for the character to explore. And I hope, I don’t want to sound greedy, but I hope I get to do loads more. I hope I get to be involved way, way more for many years. I hope it never ends. I hope it gets to the point where people are like, ‘You are too old to be playing this part.'”

That’s exactly the news people wanted to hear, with Cox’s Daredevil being high up on the wish-list for MCU enthusiasts everywhere ever since Daredevil was canceled. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see what’s in store for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.