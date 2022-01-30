‘Daredevil’ yellow suit rumor splits fan opinion down the middle

Long before Tom Holland’s third solo outing was even revealed to be multiversal in nature, we’d been bombarded with rumors claiming Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was poised to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe return via a cameo appearance in the project that eventually became Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As it turned out, the scuttlebutt was right on the money, with audiences going wild when the former Netflix resident popped up during the first act of the web-slinging epic. The only downside is that his screentime was very brief, but we can surely expect to see much more from the actor moving forward, especially when his arch-nemesis Kingpin has also been reintegrated into the fold.

Cox has been touted for plenty of projects already, including Disney Plus shows She-Hulk and Echo, but a prevalent rumor has claimed the Man Without Fear will be getting a more comic-accurate costume when he finally suits up again, bringing the red-and-yellow vintage into the MCU.

As you can see from the reactions below, though, not everybody is 100% sold on the idea.

I really have the impression that nobody will like the yellow suit Lmaoo#Daredevil #CharlieCox pic.twitter.com/71WS6WOOJ3 — RedMurdockTheSpaceOtter (@RedDevilOtter) January 29, 2022

STOP WITH THE DAREDEVIL YELLOW SUIT PLEASE JUST PUT HIM IN A HELLO KITTY SUIT OR SOMETHING — matt murdock gatekeeper (@murdocktapes) January 29, 2022

#Daredevil about to make yellow our new favorite color and my eyeballs are ready to receive. 💛😈 #SaveDaredevil — Charlie's Devils #SaveDaredevil (@charliecoxfans) January 29, 2022

how you can get mad at Snyder’s dceu movies for not embracing the comics enough but then shit on the Daredevil yellow suit is beyond me — Riv (@RiverOfIce_) January 28, 2022

I’m sorry, but Yellow Daredevil just looks like a walking Weinerschnitzel to me 🙁 https://t.co/vaZUkWceIS pic.twitter.com/NCNl3rCO8q — ♥ 𝚂𝚙𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚒 ♥ (@SpookyGhostGoku) January 29, 2022

new red and yellow daredevil costume leak pic.twitter.com/XsuVX00ogv — mady ψ🧣protector of sabine (@phoenixlokis) January 28, 2022

Marvel Studios’ costume department has largely been impeccable so far when it comes to kitting out the franchise’s marquee names, so even if Daredevil were to throw a splash of yellow into his ensemble, we’re confident the design team would be able to make it work.