Charlie Cox throws his hat into the ring for a potential ‘Deadpool 3’ appearance

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe project tends to feature at least one cameo or crossover focusing on a familiar face, but even if Deadpool 3 doesn’t bring in anybody else from the vast reaches of the franchise, fans are still going to be more than happy with the one name confirmed for the cast so far.

After years of speculation and many reaffirmations of his retirement, Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws one more time to unite with his online archenemy Ryan Reynolds at long last, and the fact it won’t impact the events of Logan in the slightest only serves to sweeten the deal that little bit more.

Of course, there’s going to be plenty of rumors flying around touting a myriad of MCU favorites for potential appearances until we find out exactly what Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy have in store, but a recently-returned favorite has thrown their hat into the ring after Charlie Cox admitted at a convention appearance that he thinks “there’s a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool 3.”

Our minds have instantly wandered to Wolverine and the Merc with a Mouth seeking legal advice for whatever chaotic situation they’ve got themselves caught up in, which sounds so wonderful that we’d love to see it happen. There are no guarantees, but if there’s one thing the MCU loves more than most others, it’s playing up to the fandom.

Knowing Deadpool, though, he’ll probably partner Matt Murdock up with Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al for the sake of a sick joke.