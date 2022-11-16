Ryan Reynolds has wanted Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool 3’ since the day he was conceived

For a long time, it looked as though we’d never get to see online arch-enemies and real life BFFs Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman unite as their signature comic book characters in a movie that didn’t suck, but Deadpool 3 has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving.

Not only is the Merc with a Mouth now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’ll headline the franchise’s first-ever R-rated installment, and he’s bringing one of the most iconic figures in the genre’s history along for the ride. November 2024 feels like a lifetime away, but as Reynolds revealed to The Hollywood Reporter, he’s been dreaming of the team-up for a lot longer than that.

When asked how long he’d been cooking up Jackman’s comeback, the actor responded in typically self-deprecating fashion, and it sounds like we’ve got his parents to thank for the end product that’s set to hit theaters two months after Reynolds turns 48 years old.

“I’ve wanted this to happen since the day my mother and father finished a box of chardonnay and checked into that Holiday Inn Express to produce a child.”

via Ryan Reynolds YouYube

Precognitive abilities aside, any self-respecting Marvel fan is telling a huge lie if they’re not hyped beyond belief for Jackman’s Wolverine becoming MCU canon, especially when the dynamic duo have made it clear that the events of Logan won’t be tampered with, sullied, or expunged from the timeline.

According to Reynolds, then, it’s been almost half a century in the making, so let’s hope Deadpool 3 turns out to be worth the wait.