Charlize Theron Says She’s Down To Star In Female-Driven Die Hard Remake

As we’ve discovered plenty of times over the years, very few movies are safe from being remade, reinvented or rebooted, with the list of titles deemed sacred getting shorter on an annual basis. Of course, undisputed classics like Citizen Kane, The Godfather and 2001: A Space Odyssey are about as untouchable as it gets, but one of the more commercial and populist blockbusters that should also be left well alone is Die Hard.

If John McTiernan’s all-timer isn’t the single greatest action pic ever made, then it’s definitely in the top three, and now that we’re deep into the festive season, millions of people have been revisiting John McClane’s adventure in the Nakatomi Plaza as they do every year. Unfortunately, the sequels suffered greatly from the law of diminishing returns, and the completely unnecessary prequel TV show thankfully looks to have stalled, but residents of Twitter have recently put forward another idea for freshening up the brand.

The online discourse this week turned to the lack of LGBT holiday movies available, which stemmed from the positive reception aimed towards Hulu’s Happiest Season, and led to someone suggesting the prospect of Charlize Theron starring in a Die Hard remake where The Old Guard actress would inherit the Bruce Willis role and look to save her wife from nefarious terrorists. It gained so much traction that Theron herself even took notice and revealed that she was more than okay with the idea, as you can see below.

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

Charlize Theron may be one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation as well as an experienced, proven and reliable action heroine, but some movies simply shouldn’t be remade, and Die Hard is definitely one of them.