The Die Hard Christmas Debate Has Started Early This Year

Every genre of film is open to interpretation, and there’s almost unlimited spins that can be put on action, thriller, comedy and drama. However, some people seem to have an issue with Christmas movies in particular deviating from the standard tropes that are all about family, friendship and the warm and fuzzy feelings typically associated with the festive season.

On an annual basis, the debate about what really constitutes a Christmas movie rears its head, with Die Hard typically at the center of the conversation. Shane Black also has a lot to answer for though, with Lethal Weapon, The Long Kiss Goodnight, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Iron Man 3 all relying on holiday iconography while there’s also the likes of Gremlins, Batman Returns and others to take into consideration, with Mel Gibson’s Fatman the latest alternative offering to stake a claim as a Yuletide favorite.

We usually have to wait until December until people start arguing among themselves about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, but the debate has started earlier than usual this year and you can check out some of the opening arguments below.

It seems incredible to think that this argument has raged on for years, when Die Hard is clearly a Christmas movie. Surely the genre is dictated by having the festive celebrations at the heart of the story, and if it wasn’t for Nakatomi Plaza’s annual party then there’s no reason for John McClane to be there in the first place. That’s without mentioning all of the direct references to Christmas via the music and dialogue, along with the typically Christmassy happy ending that sees a family reunited to spend the holidays together.