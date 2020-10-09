Incredible Fan Poster Teases The New Resident Evil Movie

2021 is set to be a golden year for Resident Evil fans. Capcom is planning to mark the horror series’ 25th anniversary with Resident Evil Village, two new Netflix TV shows and the beginning of production on a new adaptation that promises to be more faithful to the plot of the games. 47 Meters Down‘s Johannes Roberts is in the director’s chair, and has revealed that the story is set in 1998 and that he’s taking heavy inspiration 1996’s Resident Evil and 1998’s Resident Evil 2.

It’ll feature an impressive cast (some of whom won’t be a big surprise if you’ve been following our insider scoops about this movie’s development). Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Hannah John-Kamen will be playing Jill Valentine, Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin.

Now hard-working fan artist Bosslogic has brought the cast together on a spec poster. Check it out:

The big question is how Roberts will combine the stories of the first two games into a single narrative and which characters are the focus. The debut game in the series saw Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine fighting their way through the zombie-infested Spencer Mansion, with Resident Evil 2 taking place about two months later as the virus hits the nearby town of Raccoon City.

My thinking is that the primary story will follow Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield through Raccoon City (something hinted at by William Birkin being in the cast list). Along the way, we might get flashbacks to Chris and Jill dealing with the early stages of the outbreak at the mansion, with all the characters eventually meeting later in the story. Even if this story deviates from the events of the games it’s almost guaranteed to be more accurate to them than the previous movie series, which by the end was Resident Evil in name only.

We should get a release date and more plot info soon, so watch this space.