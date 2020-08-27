Resident Evil Fans Freaking Out Over Netflix’s New TV Series
One of Netflix’s worst-kept secrets has finally been made official.
Earlier today, the streaming platform confirmed via press release that an original series based on Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise is on the way, with Supernatural writer Andrew Dabb named as showrunner. The inaugural season will run for 8, one-hour episodes and, while a release date has yet to be confirmed, we know that sisters Jade and Billie Wesker will serve as core characters. While Netflix’s brief synopsis doesn’t reveal the identity of the siblings’ father, it’s believed to be none other than recurring villain Albert Wesker and a core element of the narrative will involve an older Jade (there are two timelines) uncovering the truth about her family.
Similarly to Paul W. S. Anderson’s divisive films, then, it appears as if Dabb, too, will be exercising creative freedom with the source material to create his own story, though fans generally seem receptive to the announcement nonetheless. See below for just some of the early reactions on social media:
Oh yes here we gooo!! The people behind this looks promising!! #ResidentEvil #RENetflix #ResidentEvilSeries https://t.co/K8amm2WpTl
— ‾ƖƐϛ0‾llᴉǝu / ⍟ ⎊ ⧗ ✇ ϟ ➳/⌖ (@neill_0531_) August 27, 2020
Its time #ResidentEvil https://t.co/8wnXfb2LBJ
— Eyaahongss (@eyaahongss) August 27, 2020
Let's go! #ResidentEvil #Netflix https://t.co/JZC99ogqcH
— Arc (@SpookyArc) August 27, 2020
@Netflix is going to release a #ResidentEvil series!!!!
I am F’N EXCITED!!!!!!!!
— ⚡️ᑕᕼIᒪᗪᒪᗴᔕᔕ ᘜ🅰️ᗰᗷ!ᑎo ⚡️ (@itzwhatevaj0e) August 27, 2020
So exciting!! 💚💚💚 #ResidentEvil https://t.co/NoboiB6aqh
— Soopke (@Soopkeee) August 27, 2020
Some first responders, however, appear to have been drained of all excitement by Anderson’s six-part film series, as seen below:
Oooooh, a new #ResidentEvil @netflix project.
Uggggh…..another live-action #ResidentEvil project.
After 6 films, I can't take another. https://t.co/p44OLgpQf4
— @Splashing Lights Photos (@Two_Cams25) August 27, 2020
While others have chosen to remain cautiously optimistic.
Been excited about the possibility of a Television Series – as long as it's faithful to the material, and I get to see some of my favourite Resident Evil faces, I'll be happy! @RE_Games #ResidentEvil https://t.co/OpN79tLkTq
— ArghGodzirra (@ArghGodzirra) August 27, 2020
Variety just put up updates on the upcoming #ResidentEvil live action series coming from #Netflix. I’m giving this a chance and looking forward to it. #REBHFun #SurvivalHorror #Biohazard https://t.co/bOApQ4QfPr
— Timzster is attending #DCFanDome 🦇 (@thetimzster) August 27, 2020
Assuming Albert Wesker is girls’ father, then, it begs the question of whether other characters from the source material are intended to show up throughout. For instance, as his longtime nemesis, it would certainly make sense for Chris Redfield to appear in the so-called New Raccoon City along with his friend and former colleague, Jill Valentine.
We’ll ultimately have to wait and see, either way, but in the meantime, be sure to let us share your initial impressions of Resident Evil‘s next live-action adventure in the usual place below!
Comments