Resident Evil Fans Freaking Out Over Netflix’s New TV Series

One of Netflix’s worst-kept secrets has finally been made official.

Earlier today, the streaming platform confirmed via press release that an original series based on Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise is on the way, with Supernatural writer Andrew Dabb named as showrunner. The inaugural season will run for 8, one-hour episodes and, while a release date has yet to be confirmed, we know that sisters Jade and Billie Wesker will serve as core characters. While Netflix’s brief synopsis doesn’t reveal the identity of the siblings’ father, it’s believed to be none other than recurring villain Albert Wesker and a core element of the narrative will involve an older Jade (there are two timelines) uncovering the truth about her family.

Similarly to Paul W. S. Anderson’s divisive films, then, it appears as if Dabb, too, will be exercising creative freedom with the source material to create his own story, though fans generally seem receptive to the announcement nonetheless. See below for just some of the early reactions on social media:

Some first responders, however, appear to have been drained of all excitement by Anderson’s six-part film series, as seen below:

While others have chosen to remain cautiously optimistic.

Been excited about the possibility of a Television Series – as long as it's faithful to the material, and I get to see some of my favourite Resident Evil faces, I'll be happy! @RE_Games #ResidentEvil https://t.co/OpN79tLkTq — ArghGodzirra (@ArghGodzirra) August 27, 2020

Variety just put up updates on the upcoming #ResidentEvil live action series coming from #Netflix. I’m giving this a chance and looking forward to it. #REBHFun #SurvivalHorror #Biohazard https://t.co/bOApQ4QfPr — Timzster is attending #DCFanDome 🦇 (@thetimzster) August 27, 2020

Assuming Albert Wesker is girls’ father, then, it begs the question of whether other characters from the source material are intended to show up throughout. For instance, as his longtime nemesis, it would certainly make sense for Chris Redfield to appear in the so-called New Raccoon City along with his friend and former colleague, Jill Valentine.

We’ll ultimately have to wait and see, either way, but in the meantime, be sure to let us share your initial impressions of Resident Evil‘s next live-action adventure in the usual place below!