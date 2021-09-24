Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans
Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform.
These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available. Categories vary widely from “Teen Screams” to “TV Horror.” Other options include “High Brow Horror,” “Zombie Horror Movies,” and “This Place is Evil.”
The new Halloween categories aren’t just for adults, either. One new section, “Family Halloween Treats,” offers spooky films perfect for kids and parents alike. “Modern Horror Classics” and “Halloween Comedies” also provide a horror twist, assuring fans have more than just the most serious horror flicks available. Other sections include “Small Town Scares,” “Horror Reimagined,” “Slasher & Serial Killer Movies,” and “Creature Features.”
Listed below are some of the titles that are currently available to stream.
- Fear Street Parts 1-3
- The Strange House
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen
- Pet Sematary Two
- Brand New Cherry Flavor
- Ash vs. Evil Dead
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
- Goosebumps (TV Series)
- Monster House
- Little Monsters
- Jaws 1-4
- Insidious
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
- The Strangers
- The Strangers: Prey at Night
- Vampires vs. The Bronx
- A Classic Horror Story
- The Haunting of Hill House
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
- Stranger Things
- Army of the Dead
- Hell Fest
- Deep Blue Sea
- Tremors: Shrieker Island
To view a more detailed list, head over to Netflix’s Halloween portal section here.
Netflix isn’t the only company getting into the holiday season by encouraging their consumers to binge on horror films. FinanceBuzz is planning on paying one lucky individual a hefty fee to watch the 13 most scariest movies of all time in hopes of finding out if a high budget quality film delivers more fear then a low budget film. The final day to sign up is on Sept. 26.