Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform.

These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available. Categories vary widely from “Teen Screams” to “TV Horror.” Other options include “High Brow Horror,” “Zombie Horror Movies,” and “This Place is Evil.”

The new Halloween categories aren’t just for adults, either. One new section, “Family Halloween Treats,” offers spooky films perfect for kids and parents alike. “Modern Horror Classics” and “Halloween Comedies” also provide a horror twist, assuring fans have more than just the most serious horror flicks available. Other sections include “Small Town Scares,” “Horror Reimagined,” “Slasher & Serial Killer Movies,” and “Creature Features.”

Listed below are some of the titles that are currently available to stream.

Fear Street Parts 1-3

The Strange House

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Pet Sematary Two

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Ash vs. Evil Dead

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Goosebumps (TV Series)

Monster House

Little Monsters

Jaws 1-4

Insidious

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Strangers

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Vampires vs. The Bronx

A Classic Horror Story

The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Stranger Things

Army of the Dead

Hell Fest

Deep Blue Sea

Tremors: Shrieker Island

To view a more detailed list, head over to Netflix’s Halloween portal section here.

First Hypnotic Images Reveal Netflix's Upcoming Horror Movie 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Netflix isn’t the only company getting into the holiday season by encouraging their consumers to binge on horror films. FinanceBuzz is planning on paying one lucky individual a hefty fee to watch the 13 most scariest movies of all time in hopes of finding out if a high budget quality film delivers more fear then a low budget film. The final day to sign up is on Sept. 26.