Here’s How to Make $1300 By Watching 13 Horror Movies

Avid horror moviegoers, assemble! One company’s incentive for the month of October is to pay a hefty fee to a lucky individual who dares to indulge in the 13 scariest movies of all time.

According to FinanceBuzz, the initial goal behind this $1300 challenge is to find out if high-budget quality horror films deliver more intense fear than low-budget ones. The results would be determined by recording the person’s heart rate during the movies while using a provided Fitbit. In addition to monitoring the heart rate, the said individual will also have to rank the listed films “based on their prediction of the production budgets size.”

The horror film list includes in no particular budget order,

Saw Amityville Horror A Quiet Place A Quiet Place Part 2 Candyman Insidious The Blair Witch Project Sinister Get Out The Purge Halloween (2018) Paranormal Activity Annabelle

To sign up, all applicants must click on the FinanceBuzz link that was provided at the top of the article by September 26th at midnight ET. The chosen candidate will be selected and contacted by email on Oct. 1. The company will then send out a Fitbit. Following the Fitbit’s arrival, the candidate will have from October 9th to October 18th to view and complete the task.

On top of receiving a Fitbit by FinanceBuzz, the company will also provide the $1300 payout and $50 gift to cover rental expenses.