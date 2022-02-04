Check out the dazzling concept art for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ episode six

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 from the very beginning.

The Book of Boba Fett‘s sixth episode has been a huge hit with fans. Over the last two episodes, the show has transformed into The Mandalorian season 2.5 and seen a drastic uptick in quality. This week’s episode — ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger’ — was a special treat though, featuring the return of the digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker, fan-favorite Jedi Ahsoka Tano, and the live-action debut of The Clone Wars villain Cad Bane.

As with every Star Wars Disney Plus show, the credits played over beautiful concept art. They’re always a treat and the sequence is often instructive about how the production came together. But this time? Well, it feels like the artists knew they were painting something important.

Check them out:

The Book of Boba Fett will conclude next week, with the episode set to show Fett and his allies in an all-out war with the Pyke Syndicate for control of Tatooine’s underworld. Din Djarin is along for what’s sure to be an explosive ride, and you can bet it’ll have consequences in his next adventure.

Beyond this, it’s set to be a busy year for Star Wars. Obi-Wan is coming in May, Andor in the summer, and The Mandalorian‘s third season at the end of the year. If we’re lucky we may also get Ahsoka this year too, though with that busy line-up I think early 2023 is more likely.

Either way, the future looks bright for Star Wars on Disney Plus. If Lucasfilm can keep turning out shows as good as this episode, who needs Star Wars movies?