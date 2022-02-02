‘The Book of Boba Fett’ just brought back a ‘Star Wars’ legend

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6

The Book of Boba Fett is on a white-hot streak right now. After four episodes showing Boba Fett living with the Tusken Raiders and trying to control the Mos Espa underworld, the show kicked into high gear last week as it unexpectedly transformed into The Mandalorian. Things didn’t let up this week, with a continued focus on Din Djarin and some huge developments teasing the future of Disney Plus Star Wars.

Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 6 follow

The sixth episode – ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger’ – is sure to go down in Star Wars history as an all-timer. It featured a bunch of fan-favorite characters, though the undisputed highlight was the lengthy scenes showing Luke Skywalker training Grogu.

Yup, that’s right. The digitally de-aged Luke is front and center this episode, doing things that fans have dreamed of seeing in live-action for almost 40 years. We saw him building his new Jedi academy, discussing Yoda’s teachings, demonstrating his command of the Force, and eventually giving Grogu a brutal choice between Mandalorian and Jedi culture.

Luke Skywalker & Grogu Appear Together In New Official Star Wars Posters 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

This is catnip for anyone who’s ever loved Star Wars. It makes the Disney Plus shows fit in beautifully after Return of the Jedi and goes some way to justifying Luke’s actions in the Sequel Trilogy. It’s also melancholy to watch Luke be full of optimism as he builds a school to train Jedi when we know he’s destined to fail.

Prior to this, many had assumed Luke’s appearance in The Mandalorian‘s season two finale was a one-off treat. After all, the tech used to recreate Hamill’s younger self is expensive and time-consuming. But here it appeared a lot more refined and naturalistic, and now I’m certain this won’t be the last time we’ll see Luke.

Perhaps a full Luke Skywalker spinoff show might be too much to hope for, but I’d put good money on him being a major player in The Mandalorian‘s third season.