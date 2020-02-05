The Saw franchise saw a whopping seven movies released between 2004 and 2010, with audiences and critics gradually becoming tired of watching B-list actors escaping ever more unlikely torture traps. Lionsgate attempted to reignite the series in 2017 with Jigsaw, which was a financial success but failed to spawn any sequels. Now it seems we’re in for another take in Spiral: From the Book of Saw though, and the first teaser trailer has just landed online (officially this time).

This take on Saw arises from a concept devised by Chris Rock. Yes, you read that right. Comedian and actor Chris Rock apparently conceived of a new direction for Saw and is starring in (and executive producing) the movie. He’ll appear alongside Samuel L. Jackson (who I think is playing Rock’s character’s father), Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols.

As seen in the trailer, Rock will play a detective attempting to solve a series of murders targeting police officers. These are increasingly gruesome and sadistic killings with the perpetrator leaving an ominous red spiral at the scene of the crime. While Rock’s Detective Banks might not make the connection, audiences will certainly remember the same distinctive spirals appearing on the cheeks of Billy, the iconic Saw puppet. Some brief shots towards the end of the trailer indicate that Banks will soon realize exactly what franchise he’s appearing in though as we see him handcuffed to a radiator and staring miserably at a hacksaw. Uh-oh.

A New Game Begins In First Trailer For Spiral: From The Book Of Saw 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though the bloody building blocks of Saw are all present and correct here, it seems that the tone will be somewhat different from previous entries. The trailer actually reminds me quite a bit of David Fincher’s classic Se7en (and of the many serial killer films that followed in its wake). Here’s hoping that this successfully gives Saw a shot (or slash) in the arm. Like most people, I was suffering franchise fatigue by Saw 3D, but perhaps now the time is ripe for a revival.

I guess we’ll find out when Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 15th.