Solo: A Star Wars Story Star Thanks Fans For Pushing For A Sequel

It’s been three years since the high profile failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The spinoff was a production nightmare, generated hundreds of thousands of words of bad press for the Mouse House and Lucasfilm, received tepid reviews and, most importantly, it flopped at the box office. In the wake of all that, the studio quickly canceled their in-development Star Wars spinoff movies Boba Fett and Obi-Wan (repurposing them as Disney+ shows) and shelved their plans to release a new film each year.

But Solo still has some fans. There’s a long-running crusade on social media to #MakeSolo2Happen, pushing for either a full sequel or a Disney+ show. They’ve claimed that the movement has been “recognized or acknowledged” by many involved with the pic, including Ron Howard, writer Jon Kasdan and Darth Maul himself, Ray Park. And now, they can add Chewbacca to that list, as Joonas Suotamo has shown the campaign some love, as you can see below.

I loved filming this movie with this incredible cast. Thank you to the fans who continue to express their love and support for SOLO! pic.twitter.com/5IXkMJ6wlj — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 24, 2021

So, could this movement bear fruit? Well, I think it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see a full Solo sequel, but I wouldn’t be surprised to get some of its characters popping up in other movies and TV shows set in the period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

After all, the Crimson Dawn crime empire seems like too good a plot element to abandon. Paul Bettany has already indicated that he’d like to return as Dryden Vos, too, and it’d be depressing if that late surprise appearance from Ray Park as Darth Maul didn’t go anywhere.

But, for now at least, there are no obvious signs of life in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Still, full credit to those fans for keeping the flame burning.