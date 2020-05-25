Home / movies

Solo Fans Campaign For Sequel On The Movie’s Second Anniversary

By
Two years ago this very day (May 25th), Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theaters and following a troubled production period, the Han Solo prequel turned out to be the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie ever. All this caused Lucasfilm to write it off as something of a mistake and to cancel plans to spin it off into a franchise. Over time, though, Solo fans have got more vocal about their love for the pic and their desire for a sequel.

In fact, with this being its second anniversary, fans have got together to get #MakeSolo2Happen, the official hashtag behind the sequel campaign, trending on Twitter. Folks are sharing their reasons for why they love Solo or think a follow-up needs to be made in the hopes of grabbing the studio’s attention, and here are just a few of the tweets going around.

It doesn’t deserve the hate.

What happened to Qi’ra after she was ordered to join Darth Maul on Dathomir? We need to know!

Plus, we just need more Qi’ra.

Here’s one aspect of it that’s not often highlighted – one fan thinks Solo has amazing space sequences.

Come on, you can’t tease us with Maul running the galaxy’s underworld only to not deliver, even if The Clone Wars season 7 did its best to make it add up.

Ahem…

This tweet puts it best, though.

There’s been a lot of talk of Lucasfilm potentially creating some Solo spinoffs to go up on Disney Plus, but the movie’s co-writer Jon Kasdan did recently admit that there aren’t any follow-ups currently in the works behind the scenes. With the news of Warner Bros. releasing the Snyder Cut of Justice League, though, we know that fan campaigns can work. So, Star Wars fans are definitely on the right track with this #MakeSolo2Happen social media storm.

