Star Wars: The Clone Wars Just Featured A Major Solo Crossover

While the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars kicked off to an excruciatingly slow beginning, fans are loving the action from the Siege of Mandalore story arc, not to mention all the references to other stories and titles in the saga.

The return of Darth Maul, in particular, excited a lot of people. In “The Phantom Apprentice,” Maul went on and on about the fall of the Galactic Republic and the rise of a new order under Darth Sidious. Knowing the threat to be imminent, the former Sith Lord intends to use the chaos to his advantage and come out on top in a position of power.

As such, in one instance during the episode, he talked to the bosses of different crime syndicates, including the Pykes, whom we saw in the previous arc with the Martez sisters. But Dave Filoni and his team of animators didn’t stop there. In fact, in the same scene, we can catch a glimpse of Dryden Vos, leader of the Crimson Dawn, who served as an antagonist in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The model even resembled Paul Bettany’s complexions and clothing to look the part.

This is a major revelation for Star Wars going forward. Obviously, we know that Maul will ultimately die at the hands of an old Ben Kenobi on Tatooine, but we still don’t know what he got up to in the years prior to that event. So, a spinoff featuring the dark side warrior as a character after the rise of the Empire seems very likely, especially given his popularity among fans.

Though for that, we still have to wait until the final two episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars premiere on Disney Plus. We may even get a reunion with the animated Dryden Vos when the Siege of Mandalore is over with, assuming that Maul will definitely have to escape prison by the time the show concludes.