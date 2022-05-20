The new Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is now streaming on Disney Plus; an ambitious, live-action animated feature starring a murderer’s row of comedic voice talent and an even bigger smorgasbord of beloved characters from across television, film, decades, and franchises. But shortly after the film premiered, one character, in particular, stood out to fans: Ugly Sonic.

Some backstory, for the uninitiated: On April 30, 2019, the original lead character design for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was revealed to an eagerly awaiting internet, with a realistic, humanoid form and even more disturbingly — human teeth. The fallout was huge. In response to fans who vocally and overwhelmingly expressed horror and outrage, just two days later, Paramount announced that it was changing the character design (to what would eventually be the Sonic that audiences have come to know and love), pushing the release date back from Nov. 8, 2019 to Feb. 14, 2020.

So not only is having not just Sonic — but Ugly Sonic — in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers a great gag; but casting managed to score Tim Robinson of Netflix’s popular sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave to voice the character. Robinson typically plays characters who are a cross-section of angry, stubborn, embarrassed, and mildly terrifying — so who better to slip into Ugly Sonic’s unsettling blue coat.

Ugly Sonic is first introduced at a fan convention alongside Andy Samberg’s Dale, who are both trying to hold onto their glory days. “They’ll like me for who I am,” Ugly Sonic says defiantly. “Not like last time, when the internet got one look at my human teeth and burned the place down.”

Perfection. It wasn’t long before “Ugly Sonic” began to trend on Twitter on Friday morning, who is having a decidedly more pleasant ride with virality this time around.

“THEY PUTTING UGLY SONIC IN THE CHIP ‘N’ DALE MOVIE???? EXCUSE ME???” tweeted one incredulous fan.

“UGLY SONIC IS BACK!!!” all-caps enthused another fan.

Another user imagined Sonic’s fanbase when Ugly Sonic shows up in the film.

And honestly, what better use of the “I Lived Bitch” meme.

A Sonic the Hedgehog fan account zeroed in on Ugly Sonic’s human teeth, which we are pleased to report made it into the final cut.

THANK FUCKING CHRIST THIS WAS ABOLISHED INTO THE ETHER.



We don’t know what they’re talking about, he’s perfect. It’s time to let Ugly Sonic thrive.