Chloe Bennet Reportedly Eyed For Multiple Star Wars Roles

She’s already made her mark on the Marvel universe as Daisy “Quake” Johnson on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but it’s possible Chloe Bennet is about to travel over to Disney’s other major franchise, too. The actress’ fans have been waiting to find out if she’ll return to the MCU in another project following the conclusion of AoS last year, but while we’ll have to see about that, it appears that Bennet could be about to join Star Wars.

As you may’ve heard, it’s been reported that she’s being eyed to play Doctor Aphra in a future film/TV show. The cosmic archaeologist debuted in the pages of Marvel Comics back in 2015 and has gone on to become one of the most popular off-screen characters in the sci-fi saga. It would be a great part for Bennet to land, then, but even if that doesn’t come to pass, it’s possible that she could end up in the universe somewhere else.

Geekosity claims that Bennet is “being considered for more than one Star Wars role” and it’s said that while she isn’t actually in talks with Lucasfilm at this stage, she is their internal top choice for Aphra. So, her name is presumably also on the list for a few other upcoming characters in the franchise, too.

Chloe Bennet has already found herself her next leading TV role – she’s playing Blossom in The CW’s much-hyped Powerpuff Girls reboot – but she can always hop aboard Star Wars as Aphra or whoever in a guest capacity before taking on a more prominent presence later on, like Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano. It’d be interesting to find out which other parts she’s being considered for, but at this point, what we know is that the studio appears keen to work with her.