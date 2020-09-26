Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Quake Could Appear In Nick Fury Disney Plus Show

Kevin Feige made it perfectly clear that none of the previous Marvel TV shows are regarded as official canon anymore, which presented more problems for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. than the rest of the studio’s small screen output. After all, the series was only created following the success of The Avengers, starred recurring character Phil Coulson in the lead and featured numerous cameos across the seven seasons from familiar faces like Peggy Carter, Lady Sif, Maria Hill and even Nick Fury.

In an effort to distance itself from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s official timeline, the final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. introduced the idea of alternate realities into the mix, offering a suitable conclusion where none of the show’s events have been disregarded but they’re no longer directly connected to the movies, either.

With the series now finished, there’s been speculation that Chloe Bennet’s Quake could be brought over into the canonical MCU, something the actress has admitted she’d be very much on board with. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s finale presented the ideal storyline opportunity for it to happen as well, and yesterday’s announcement that Samuel L. Jackson would be returning to headline a Nick Fury show on Disney Plus makes it even easier now.

As ScreenRant explains:

The canonicity of Agents of SHIELD was unclear by the end of the series thanks to adventures in different timelines, but Daisy’s story ended with her in space. The organization she was affiliated with wasn’t specified, but it could be revealed to be SWORD and have her become part of Fury’s team in the upcoming Disney+ series. Quake appearing in the Nick Fury show wouldn’t be completely out of left field either. It is true that Agents of SHIELD didn’t line up with the MCU canon by later seasons, but some of this could be explained away through time travel and alternate timelines.

The two never crossed paths in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but the cycloptic spy is well aware of her existence, and with Quake jetting off to outer space in the last episode and Fury also lurking in the cosmos following Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s post-credits stinger, it wouldn’t be too difficult for the creative team to come up with a relatively straightforward way to have Quake show up in the series and become a fully fledged member of both S.W.O.R.D. and the MCU.