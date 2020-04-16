Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Quake Will Reportedly Appear In Avengers 5

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks to bring more new faces into the picture than we’ve seen for a long time, with The Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings marking the first time in a decade that two new franchises have been launched in the same year. Not to mention all the characters that are set to be introduced in the Disney Plus shows.

It isn’t exactly a clean slate, but the next few years nonetheless mark a brave new dawn for the MCU, with Kevin Feige keen to push forward and expand the scope of the movies when it could have been all too easy to simply rest on their laurels and keep churning out formulaic sequels that are guaranteed to be box office hits.

We’ve already reported that Nick Fury’s time as the man behind the Avengers could be drawing to a close, but now we’ve heard that a prominent S.H.I.E.L.D. agent from television could be set to make her big screen debut in the fifth Avengers movie. And it’s someone that fans will surely be excited to see more of.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow and Ahsoka Tano will appear in The Mandalorian – Daisy Johnson, better known by her code-name Quake, is set to play a prominent part in the next Avengers outing (and also appear in the planned Disney Plus S.W.O.R.D. show). The character will reportedly have a role similar to the one currently occupied by Maria Hill in the MCU – an agent helping the team – with the added benefit of having superpowers herself.

Obviously, Daisy has been the lead in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. since the show’s inception, but with the upcoming seventh season set to be the last, the path is cleared for Kevin Feige to now debut Quake on the big screen. Whether this will be the exact same version as we saw in the TV series is still unclear, as there’ve been conflicting reports on the studio possibly wiping the existing shows from canon and rebooting some of these characters to bring them into the MCU properly. But either way, we’re told that Marvel definitely wants to do more with her and that Chloe Bennet will be returning to reprise her role.