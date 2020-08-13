Quake’s Fate In Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Finale May Set Up Her MCU Return

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. aired its series finale last night and it did a great job of wrapping up season 7’s time travel plotline as well as giving Coulson and his team endings that’ll make the fans happy. Of course, with any luck, this episode won’t be the last time we see at least a few of these characters. With the MCU getting bigger all the time, there’s hope that someone like Quake, for example, could turn up in future Marvel movies or TV shows and it’s possible that the finale deliberately set up how Daisy could return in the franchise.

After the Chronicoms were defeated, the action hopped one year into the future and we found out that the team have gone their separate ways – Mack is still S.H.I.E.L.D. Director, Fitz and Simmons are raising their daughter and Coulson rides off into the sunset in a rocket car. As for Daisy, she’s off exploring the cosmos with boyfriend Daniel Sousa and sister Kora.

It’s not stated who the trio are working for, with it left for the audience to assume that she’s on an intergalactic mission for S.H.I.E.L.D. However, given how the MCU’s unfolding, it would make a lot more sense for her to be working for S.W.O.R.D. instead. The organization – full title: Sentient World Observation and Response Department – has been alluded to in Nick Fury’s recent appearances and is about to be introduced in a big way in WandaVision.

With S.W.O.R.D. set to be a major deal in the MCU going forward, then, Daisy being an agent for them means she could cameo wherever the department pops up, maybe in a similar role to Coulson himself back in the MCU’s early days. Chloe Bennet has said many times that she would love to keep on playing Quake and get to be part of the movie side of the MCU, after all, while the character’s popularity with the fans also boosts her chances of making the leap from Marvel Television to Marvel Studios.

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale could end up being the last time Quake appears in the franchise, but it also may have created the perfect way for her to return. Fingers crossed.