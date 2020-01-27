WandaVision Set Photos Tease Major S.W.O.R.D. Scene

While many are still mourning the loss of Marvel’s Netflix lineup – namely Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist – there’s a new era of costumed crusaders ready to descend onto the small screen.

Sure, Amazon has The Boys and Warner Bros. continues to mine success from Titans, but over at Marvel towers, the Powers That Be are readying a one-two punch that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before. We are, of course, referring to WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Whereas the latter is expected to explore a post-Steve Rogers world in which Sam Wilson assumes the mantle of Captain America, WandaVision is all about the titular, lovestruck duo. But Marvel’s retro-inspired series won’t be all sunshine and rainbows – far from it, in fact, as these newly-unveiled set photos attest.

Embedded below, the pictures come to us by way of Atlanta Filming (h/t CBM), and feature a pretty significant military presence. Indeed, it wasn’t long before Marvel fans identified the team’s logo to be S.W.O.R.D., a counterterrorism agency that is essentially the space equivalent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Let’s not forget that, as of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, S.H.I.E.L.D. has essentially been disbanded, which leads us to believe that WandaVision will help establish S.W.O.R.D.’s presence in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that’s not all, as with the promise of alternate realities, it seems MCU fans may well get another glimpse of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver.

Whatever the outcome, WandaVision has been slated for a 2020 premiere on Disney+ (ditto for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which recently relocated to an August release window), so it won’t be too long before eager fans are able to get up close and personal with Wanda and Vision’s next chapter.