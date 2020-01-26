Think back to the summer of 2019, when Marvel Studios’ head honcho Kevin Feige revealed the company’s upcoming slate of Disney Plus shows and you’ll remember the palpable excitement swirling around Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and all of the other series headed to the platform.

Yes, no longer will the studio’s films and TV projects be placed on two separate tracks. Instead, the likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will aim to expand the horizons of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Already, we know that both of those shows are set to be with us later this year and this week, Deadline has revealed that the former, in particular, will arrive first, with the outlet saying that Sam and Bucky’s next adventure will drop in August.

An exact date wasn’t given, unfortunately, but with production now well underway – as evidenced by the flood of set photos we’ve seen – it would certainly make sense that we’ll be getting it in later summer.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photos Feature New Looks At Bucky, Zemo And Sharon Carter 1 of 8

In regards to plot details, those are still being kept mostly under wraps, but we understand that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see Sam Wilson having to come to terms with his new role as Steve’s successor. Meanwhile, Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo will be back to cause trouble for the titular heroes as well. All this and we haven’t even considered the arrival of US Agent, the government’s own choice for who should be the next Captain America.

Indeed, there’s going to be a lot happening in the upcoming Disney Plus series and we’ll get to see how it all plays out later this year, when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits the streaming site in August.