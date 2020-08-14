Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Doesn’t Think She’s Done Playing Quake

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. wrapped up after seven seasons this week, but Marvel fans are hoping there could be some life after the show for at least one of the characters. Out of all Coulson’s team, Daisy Johnson AKA Quake feels like the most likely to cross over into the wider MCU due to her popularity and superhero status. And as she’s made clear many times before, star Chloe Bennet would love to continue playing Quake in new projects.

Bennet spoke to Fandom in an interview released following the airing of Wednesday’s AoS series finale, and the actress revealed that she doesn’t believe she’s portrayed Daisy for the last time yet and is hoping that there’s a space that Quake can fill in Marvel’s plans.

“I don’t feel like I’m done playing her. I feel like there’s room in the Marvel Universe for more Quake. So hopefully you’ll see that happen!”

Well, AoS definitely did all the heavy-lifting for Marvel if they did want to bring Daisy back. The last we saw of her, she was in space, aboard the Zephyr Three, along with new beau Daniel Sousa and resurrected sister Kora. We were left to assume the trio were on some intergalactic mission for S.H.I.E.L.D., but it would be very easy for them to be revealed as actually working for S.W.O.R.D., the alien-busting organization that’s set to make a big impact in the MCU moving forward, making their proper debut in Disney Plus’ WandaVision.

Daisy and her team could remain in space, which might mean they may come into contact with cosmic heroes such as Captain Marvel. Or else they could be brought back down to Earth and Daisy could become the regular face of S.W.O.R.D. – like Coulson in the MCU’s early days. Alternatively, Quake would fit in pretty well in the touted all-female Avengers movie, which Bennet has said she wants in on before.

How do you want to see Quake return in the wider MCU, though? Have your say in the usual place.