Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Wants In On The All-Female MCU Movie

Over the last few years, there’s been an increased call for Marvel to make an all-female Avengers movie, likely based off the A-Force superheroine team from the comics. To date, Kevin Feige has yet to officially announce one, but that hasn’t stopped fans from asking for it. The fun of it would be in seeing the women from all corners of the MCU come together. Maybe even the TV shows, too, like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

And if such a thing was to go ahead, Chloe Bennet would love to reprise her role as Daisy Johnson AKA Quake in the movie. In an interview with Playboy, Bennet was asked about the possibility of an A-Force type film and made clear that she would jump on the opportunity, assuming she got an invite. Which she doesn’t think is impossible, by the way.

“If they would have me, I would love to be part of that. She’s an Avenger in certain comic books, so I would absolutely love that. With the Marvel universe you can never say never. Look at Clark Gregg: He has died probably 800 million times as Coulson and comes back to life. I’ll always have room in my heart for playing Daisy. I’d be very excited if that opportunity came to me.”

Unsurprisingly, many of the leading ladies of the MCU have advocated an all-female movie in the past – Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Elizabeth Olsen included. With even more heroines coming to the franchise in the near future, like She-Hulk and Miss Marvel, it seems like the right time for such a project has got to be coming soon.

As Bennet reminds us, though, her tenure in the MCU appears to be drawing to a close as AoS is ending after its seventh season. This week’s opener established Coulson and the crew traveling into the past in order to stop the alien Chronicoms from altering history. Interestingly, it looks like the season will tie into the wider MCU in some fan-pleasing ways, too.

Be sure to catch the final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as it unfolds Wednesdays on ABC. Though hopefully it won’t be the last time we see Bennet in the MCU.