The call for Marvel Studios to deliver an all-female team-up movie just keeps on getting louder. This past week alone, we’ve had Elizabeth “Scarlet Witch” Olsen, Brie “Captain Marvel” Larson and Tessa “Valkyrie” Thompson making clear their wish for something like this to happen and now, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is joining them in campaigning for the project.

While speaking to Variety, Johansson was asked if she would appear in an all-female team-up movie for Marvel one day. The actress didn’t commit to anything, but did praise her fellow MCU women and stated that she believes now is the right time for it.

“I don’t know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character. But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable. So yes, I’m pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I’m definitely one of them.”

Black Widow Leaked Promo Art Offers Look At Natasha's New Suit And Taskmaster 1 of 5

Presumably, such a film would be inspired by A-Force, the female Avengers team from the comics. Interestingly, She-Hulk is generally the leader of A-Force, and Jennifer Walters is making her MCU debut in the near future in her own Disney Plus TV series. If that wasn’t enough of a clue that A-Force are on their way, We Got This Covered has heard from our sources that a movie starring the team is already in early development.

Obviously, whether Johansson would feature in this team-up pic is another question entirely. As the actress alludes to in her answer above, Natasha died in Avengers: Endgame. But then again, could you really have an MCU superheroine team-up movie without the franchise’s first leading lady? Even if time travel or alternate dimensions or whatever are involved, you’d imagine that Marvel would have to get her back somehow.

In any case, you’ll be able to see the actress back in the MCU when Johansson’s Black Widow – a prequel set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War – lands in cinemas in May.