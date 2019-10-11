Elizabeth Olsen Says An All-Female Marvel Movie Would Have A Huge Impact

If you’ve been keeping up with your superhero movie news, then you’ve probably heard something about Brie Larson’s desire to assemble an all-female Marvel movie. This was something previously hinted at during Avengers: Endgame‘s unforgettable third act when the MCU’s most powerful ladies stood alongside each other to combat Thanos and his forces. It wasn’t exactly A-Force in its purest sense, but the scene did give us a sampling of what could be on the horizon.

Now we have another female powerhouse seconding the motion in the form of Elizabeth Olsen. Though she hasn’t headlined a billion dollar baby like Larson has with Captain Marvel, she has won over True Believers far and wide with her portrayal of the Scarlet Witch in a handful of Marvel Studios productions, and will continue that work in WandaVision for the Disney Plus streaming service.

When discussing the matter with Buzzfeed News, Olsen said such a film would have a “huge impact,” adding:

“I think people really love these characters. I feel like all the men in Marvel movies have done such a brilliant job with satisfying a lot of things our audiences want, and they’re funny and they’re talented. And so are all the women. And to give them more screentime, I think, would be a huge impact because comics aren’t just for boys who want to watch big boys.”

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Well, she is correct in her statement. A lot more women are reading comic books and frequenting conventions these days, so the demand for such a movie is there. And when it comes to the male perspective, I’d hope I’m not alone in saying an A-Force adaptation or something comparable to that would be welcome. To me, a badass superhero is a badass superhero, regardless of gender or race. Because of how I’m of this belief and don’t hate women, there’s no way I’m going to downplay this or its potential significance.

If I were to hazard a guess as to the major players to be featured in a theoretical all-female Marvel movie, I’d have to say Larson’s Captain Marvel and Olsen’s Scarlet Witch would most definitely be on the team. Additionally, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) and maybe even Pepper Potts AKA Rescue (Gwyneth Paltrow) should all be taken under consideration. But if there are any others on your own wishlist, feel free to drop their names in the comments section below.